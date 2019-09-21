UrduPoint.com
New US-El Salvadoran Migrant Security Pact 'Deadly' For Vulnerable Refugees - Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) A new migrant security agreement between the United States and El Salvador will put vulnerable asylum seekers in harm's way, Human Rights First (HRF) Refugees Protection Senior Director Eleanor Acer said on Friday.

Earlier, the US embassy in San Salvador announced that the United States and El Salvador signed an agreement to cooperate bilaterally on countering irregular migration.

"El Salvador isn't a safe place for its own citizens, so to deem it safe for refugees seeking asylum would be simply laughable if it wasn't so dangerous and deadly," Acer said in a statement.

The Trump Administration had already turned away thousands of asylum seekers forcing them to go to Mexico where many had already been kidnapped, raped and assaulted, Acer pointed out.

The deal threatens the safety of refugees fleeing from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, she added.

El Salvador was one of the most dangerous countries in the world, but lacks the capacity to provide asylum for those seeking it, Acer added.

