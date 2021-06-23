UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Envoy For North Korea Concludes First Trip To Seoul

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:59 PM

New US Envoy for North Korea Concludes First Trip to Seoul

The new US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left South Korea on Wednesday after a five-day trip that centered on discussions about the resumption of a US-North Korean dialogue and trilateral cooperation with the South and Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The new US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left South Korea on Wednesday after a five-day trip that centered on discussions about the resumption of a US-North Korean dialogue and trilateral cooperation with the South and Japan.

"I had a great visit, had terrific discussions with a number of government officials, including, of course, President Moon," Kim said as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

In the five days that he stayed in South Korea, Kim met with South Korean top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk as well as his Japanese counterpart, Takeshiro Funakoshi, to discuss the end of the working group on North Korean policy, which was described by the North as a means to complicate inter-Korean ties.

During his trip, Kim also said that he was happy to meet with North Korea "anytime anywhere without preconditions."

"I look forward to staying in touch with the Korean government, and I'm looking forward to coming back to Seoul soon," Kim added.

Days before Kim's trip to South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the North should be ready for talks as well as disputes with the West.

Sung Kim was appointed as the US Special Representative for North Korea last month, making this his first ever trip to South Korea.

Related Topics

Nuclear Visit Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Government Top

Recent Stories

464,107 persons vaccinated against corona

11 seconds ago

Head of International Olympic Committee to Visit J ..

14 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 39 live, infects 930 more in past ..

15 seconds ago

'Role of minorities in country's development canno ..

17 seconds ago

Vietnam Starts Third-Phase Trials of Its Nano Cova ..

4 minutes ago

Bangladesh to tour Zimbabwe despite Covid restrict ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.