New US Envoy for North Korea Concludes First Trip to Seoul

The new US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left South Korea on Wednesday after a five-day trip that centered on discussions about the resumption of a US-North Korean dialogue and trilateral cooperation with the South and Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The new US Special Representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, left South Korea on Wednesday after a five-day trip that centered on discussions about the resumption of a US-North Korean dialogue and trilateral cooperation with the South and Japan.

"I had a great visit, had terrific discussions with a number of government officials, including, of course, President Moon," Kim said as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

In the five days that he stayed in South Korea, Kim met with South Korean top nuclear envoy Noh Kyu-duk as well as his Japanese counterpart, Takeshiro Funakoshi, to discuss the end of the working group on North Korean policy, which was described by the North as a means to complicate inter-Korean ties.

During his trip, Kim also said that he was happy to meet with North Korea "anytime anywhere without preconditions."

"I look forward to staying in touch with the Korean government, and I'm looking forward to coming back to Seoul soon," Kim added.

Days before Kim's trip to South Korea, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that the North should be ready for talks as well as disputes with the West.

Sung Kim was appointed as the US Special Representative for North Korea last month, making this his first ever trip to South Korea.