New US Envoy to UN Says Aims to Cooperate With Allies to Address Conflicts, Human Rights

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) New US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said she will seek to cooperate with partners at world body in tackling conflicts worldwide, elevating human rights and reforming the organization.

Earlier on Thursday, Thomas-Greenfield presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, officially assuming the role of the US envoy.

"I just had the honor of formally presenting my credentials to the UN Secretary General as the representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, and I'm thrilled to be here," Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The ambassador noted that the United States is clear eyed about the difficult work that needs to be done from elevating human rights to reforming the United Nations itself to addressing conflicts old and new around the world.

"We look forward to engaging our allies and our partners to get it done," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield also said as the United States' representative, she takes seriously the role of the United Nations as the world's "most important forum" to bring countries and people together.

"Multilateralism is back, and diplomacy is back, and America is back, and we're ready to get to work," she added.

On Monday, Thomas-Greenfield will also assume the role of the UN Security Council President during the month of March.