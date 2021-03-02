New US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she is looking forward to engaging with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to promote peace, prosperity and security in the world

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) New US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she is looking forward to engaging with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to promote peace, prosperity and security in the world.

"I met with the Russian Permanent Representative last Friday, and I look forward to engaging with him and with my colleagues there," Thomas-Greenfield said in her first press briefing.

"We have our differences... but we also have areas where we hope to be able to cooperate with the Russians, particularly as we work together on the Security Council to bring peace, prosperity and security to the world," she said.