UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Envoy To UN Says Looks Forward To Engaging With Russia's Nebenzia To Promote Peace

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:40 AM

New US Envoy to UN Says Looks Forward to Engaging With Russia's Nebenzia to Promote Peace

New US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she is looking forward to engaging with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to promote peace, prosperity and security in the world

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) New US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday that she is looking forward to engaging with her Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia to promote peace, prosperity and security in the world.

"I met with the Russian Permanent Representative last Friday, and I look forward to engaging with him and with my colleagues there," Thomas-Greenfield said in her first press briefing.

"We have our differences... but we also have areas where we hope to be able to cooperate with the Russians, particularly as we work together on the Security Council to bring peace, prosperity and security to the world," she said.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

46 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

2 hours ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

2 hours ago

Finland's New State of Emergency Allows to Support ..

6 minutes ago

Slovakia Approves Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V ..

6 minutes ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.