New US Envoy to UN to Assume Post Thursday - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) New US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft is expected to assume her position on August 12, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"It is my understanding from the Calendar," Dujarric said when asked if Craft would present her credentials to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

On August 1, the US Senate confirmed the former ambassador to Canada as the next US envoy to the United Nations. Craft will succeed Nikki Haley who stepped down from her post and left the office at the end of 2018.

Craft previously served as an alternate delegate to the United Nations in 2007 under President George W. Bush. Her husband, billionaire Joseph Craft, is the CEO of coal giant Alliance Resource Partners, a company that has complained about global climate change mechanisms - including the 2016 Paris Accord.