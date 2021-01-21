(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The best thing Joe Biden's administration could do for the conflict in Ukraine would be to convince the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start implementing Minsk agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The best thing the incoming administration could do on Ukraine is to convince Zelenskyy's team to finally start implementing Minsk agreements. We also expect new leadership of the State Department to highlight that Kiev's attacks on Minsk measures are counterproductive," the envoy said.

Minsk agreements suggest, among other things, determining the status of the two regions in eastern Ukraine, which have been locked in bitter conflict with Kiev since 2014.