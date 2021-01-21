UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Gov't Could Convince Kiev To Implement Minsk Accords - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:10 AM

New US Gov't Could Convince Kiev to Implement Minsk Accords - Russian Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The best thing Joe Biden's administration could do for the conflict in Ukraine would be to convince the team of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start implementing Minsk agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The best thing the incoming administration could do on Ukraine is to convince Zelenskyy's team to finally start implementing Minsk agreements. We also expect new leadership of the State Department to highlight that Kiev's attacks on Minsk measures are counterproductive," the envoy said.

Minsk agreements suggest, among other things, determining the status of the two regions in eastern Ukraine, which have been locked in bitter conflict with Kiev since 2014.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Kiev United States Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 January 2021

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

10 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

10 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

11 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.