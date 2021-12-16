UrduPoint.com

New US Home Building Up Most In 8 Months In November Amid Fear Of Interest Rate Hikes

New residential construction in the United States increased by almost 12% in November for the fastest growth in eight months, according to data from the Commerce Department on Thursday, suggesting a continued rush by buyers to lock in on homes before impending interest rate hikes

"Privately owned housing starts in November were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,679,000," the Commerce Department said in a news release. "This is 11.8 percent above the revised October estimate of 1,502,000."

Historical data maintained by the Commerce Department showed it was the fastest growth in new residential construction since March.

Dire housing shortages in the United States since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have led to a scramble mostly among first-time home buyers, pushing prices to record highs.

The median selling price for existing-homes in the United States rose 17.8% in July from a year earlier to hit an all-time high of $359,900.

To compound the problem, the Federal Reserve says it expects to raise interest rates by as many as three times next year to curb inflation growing at its fastest pace in four decades. The worry of having to pay more for monthly mortgages has intensified the buying frenzy, widening demand for homes over available supply.

