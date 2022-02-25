New US Home Sales Down More Than 19% in Year to January - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Sales of new US single-family homes fell more than 19% in January from a year ago, the Commerce Department said on Thursday as record high property prices appeared to thwart buyers as much as concerns about rising lending rates attracted them.

"Sales of new singlefamily houses in January 2022 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 801,000, " the Commerce Department said in a press release. "This is 4.5 percent... below the revised December rate of 839,000 and is 19.3 percent... below the January 2021 estimate of 993,000."

The drop was in line with the expectations of economists polled by US media.

"The market is struggling to balance the demand equation with rising rates," economist Adam Button said in a post on the ForexLive platform.

Dire housing shortages since the financial crisis of 2007-2008 and last year's coronavirus outbreak have led to a scramble among first-time home buyers, triggering record high prices.

Sales of existing homes hit 6.5 million in January, up from 6.18 million in December. The Commerce Department said the median selling price for a new home in December was $377,700 while the average was $457,300.

In November, the median was at $416,900 while the average was $481,700 - both at a record high.

The high prices have deterred some potential buyers. US mortgage applications have fallen to their lowest in more than two years as rising lending rates impact both first-time buyers of homes well as those refinancing their properties, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday.

Mortgage bankers have raised their lending rates in anticipation of the first interest rate hikes in two years due from the Federal Reserve, which is fighting one of the worst periods of inflation in the United States.

After contracting 3.5% in 2020 from disruptions forced by the COVID-19, the US economy grew 5.7% in2021. But inflation grew faster, expanding by 5.8% in the year to December, its most since 1982, according to the Consumer Price Index published by the Commerce Department.

To compound the mad rush for homes, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by as many as five to seven times this year.That has worsened the race among first-time buyers of homes eager to lock in before even higher mortgage rates kick in.