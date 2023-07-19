Open Menu

New US Homebuilding Slumps In June, Cooling Off After Rapid Expansion

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 08:15 PM

New home construction in the United States fell 8% as builders cooled off after rapidly expanding work to meet the demand for housing among first-time buyers, government data showed Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) New home construction in the United States fell 8% as builders cooled off after rapidly expanding work to meet the demand for housing among first-time buyers, government data showed Wednesday.

Housing starts, a measure of new homebuilding, grew to just 1.434 million in June from 1.631 million in May, according to data from the Commerce Department.

While demand for new homes was still strong, labor shortages were still preventing building from accelerating, industry analysts said, pointing to a homebuilder confidence index that hit 13-month highs this month.

"From what I can discern, supply issues for goods and materials have been easing, and that probably should continue to normalize, although I would think that labor shortages may be more persistent, as has been the case for some time," Keith Gumbinger, vice president of HSH.com, said in comments carried by Yahoo Finance after the release of the housing starts report. "I would think that a more likely damper on new construction will be due to a mismatch between buyer demand and available developable lots in already built-out areas."

