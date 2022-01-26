WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The new legislation introduced in the US House of Representatives calls for a six-month review of China's cooperation with Russia and Iran in vital sectors, including energy, among others, according to a copy of the text.

The America COMPETES Act of 2022, revealed on Tuesday, would direct key US Federal agencies to submit to Congress a review of China's cooperation with Russia and Iran in energy, infrastructure, banking, financial, economic, military and space.