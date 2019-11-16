UrduPoint.com
New US House Bill Seeks To Publicly Expose More Details On Foreign Agents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

New US House Bill Seeks to Publicly Expose More Details on Foreign Agents

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) New legislation would require that details of foreign governments' agents legally operating within the United States be recorded in a transparent open database that can be accessed by the US public, Congressman Ken Buck said in a press release on Friday.

"The legislation requires all FARA [Foreign Agents Registration Act ] filings be submitted to the Department of Justice in a digitized and easily searchable electronic format," the release stated.

The bill was introduced as a bipartisan measure to bring transparency to foreign governments' effort to influence US policy, the release added.

The bill also calls on the US Attorney General to work with the House Clerk and the Secretary of the Senate to create the centralized online database.

