New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US House leaders expect to unveil a new economic sanctions bill to either deter Russia from invading Ukraine or punish it for doing so by February and possibly as early as next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"(The sanctions bill on the Ukraine issue is) very important," Pelosi told a press conference. "We anticipate a companion bill in the House: (Senator Robert) Menendez has a bill in the Senate. It could be next week, it could be next month."

Pelosi explained that the US House Democratic leadership was also preparing more legislation to fund increased assistance to Ukraine and more support for NATO in order to increase and coordinate pressure on Russia.

"We will go forward with the assistance to Ukraine, robust Russian sanctions (and) support for NATO," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev expected Washington to take active measures against Russia in the event of an escalation of the crises. US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies would impose severe sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, possibly including prohibiting Russian banks from dealing in US Dollars.