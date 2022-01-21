UrduPoint.com

New US House Sanctions Bill To Deter Russia On Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US House leaders expect to unveil a new economic sanctions bill to either deter Russia from invading Ukraine or punish it for doing so by February and possibly as early as next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"(The sanctions bill on the Ukraine issue is) very important," Pelosi told a press conference. "We anticipate a companion bill in the House: (Senator Robert) Menendez has a bill in the Senate. It could be next week, it could be next month."

Pelosi explained that the US House Democratic leadership was also preparing more legislation to fund increased assistance to Ukraine and more support for NATO in order to increase and coordinate pressure on Russia.

"We will go forward with the assistance to Ukraine, robust Russian sanctions (and) support for NATO," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kiev expected Washington to take active measures against Russia in the event of an escalation of the crises. US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the United States and its allies would impose severe sanctions on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, possibly including prohibiting Russian banks from dealing in US Dollars.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Russia Washington Nancy Kiev United States February Event From

Recent Stories

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

West warns Russia against 'any' Ukraine incursion

1 minute ago
 Frenchman accused of spying goes on trial in Iran: ..

Frenchman accused of spying goes on trial in Iran: family

1 minute ago
 Timeline: Russia's growing threat to Ukraine

Timeline: Russia's growing threat to Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Belarus strongman sets Feb 27 for vote on reforms

Belarus strongman sets Feb 27 for vote on reforms

1 minute ago
 UN adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

UN adopts resolution against Holocaust denial

1 minute ago
 EU ministers mull climate policy, carbon border ta ..

EU ministers mull climate policy, carbon border tax

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.