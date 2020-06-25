New US Indictment Against Assange 'Broadens Scope' of Hacking Case - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A US grand jury has returned a second superseding indictment against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange that broadens the scope of conspiracy related to the alleged computer intrusions for which he is charged, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"The new indictment does not add additional counts to the prior 18-count superseding indictment returned against Assange in May 2019," the release said on Wednesday. "It does, however, broaden the scope of the conspiracy surrounding alleged computer intrusions with which Assange was previously charged."