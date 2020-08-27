New US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop To 1 Mn In Latest Week
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:37 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :One million people in the United States made new claims for jobless benefits in the week ended August 22, the Labor Department said on Thursday, a slight improvement from the week prior.
The result was in line with expectations and a decrease of about 100,000 claims from the prior week, however the number of people filing under a special program providing benefits to workers normally ineligible increased by about 82,000 to 607,806 in the latest week.
The US has seen tens of millions of layoffs since mid-March when businesses shutdown to stop the coronavirus, though the initial wave has decreased since its peak laterthat month.