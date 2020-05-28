New US jobless claims at 2.12 mn as layoffs pass 40 mn

Another 2.12 million people filed for unemployment in the United States last week, pushing total layoffs since the start of the coronavirus crisis to more than 40 million, a level not seen since the Great Depression, the Labor Department said

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Another 2.12 million people filed for unemployment in the United States last week, pushing total layoffs since the start of the coronavirus crisis to more than 40 million, a level not seen since the Great Depression, the Labor Department said.

The new filings, however, showed that the pace of the layoffs was subsiding as the US economy slowly begins to reopen.