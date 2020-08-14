UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Drop Below 1 Mn, First Time Since March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:38 AM

New US jobless claims drop below 1 mn, first time since March

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, the US Labor Department on Thursday reported fewer than one million new weekly claims for unemployment benefits filed

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, the US Labor Department on Thursday reported fewer than one million new weekly claims for unemployment benefits filed.

The data showed 963,000 seasonally adjusted initial claims filed in the week ended August 8, below expectations and a drop of 228,000 from the previous week.

Related Topics

March August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

41 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

1 hour ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

2 hours ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

2 hours ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.