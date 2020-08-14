New US jobless claims drop below 1 mn, first time since March

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March, the US Labor Department on Thursday reported fewer than one million new weekly claims for unemployment benefits filed.

The data showed 963,000 seasonally adjusted initial claims filed in the week ended August 8, below expectations and a drop of 228,000 from the previous week.