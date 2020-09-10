New US jobless claims flat at 884,000: government

The number of US workers filing new claims for jobless benefits showed no improvement in the latest week, with 884,000 new applications, according to Labor Department data released Thursday

New claims have generally decreased since surging in March at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, however the data for the week ended September 5 was unchanged from the prior week and still worse than at any point during the global financial crisis.

In addition, 838,916 people applying for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program aimed at employees not normally eligible for aid, nearly 91,000 more than in the week ended August 29, according to the report.

The insured unemployment rate indicating people receiving benefits also rose for the first time in six weeks, ticking up slightly to 9.2 percent in the week ended August 29.

The stagnant report comes despite efforts by states to reopen their economies following shutdowns aimed at halting the spread of the virus, and while Congress remains deadlocked over a new stimulus bill to aid the battered US economy.

"The claims data were disappointing. The levels remain extraordinarily high," Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said.