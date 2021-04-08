UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Jobless Claims Increase For Second Straight Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:04 PM

New US jobless claims increase for second straight week

New filings for US unemployment benefits increased for the second week in a row, according to government data released Thursday, defying analysts' expectations of a drop as the economy reopens

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :New filings for US unemployment benefits increased for the second week in a row, according to government data released Thursday, defying analysts' expectations of a drop as the economy reopens.

The Labor Department reported 744,000 new jobless claims, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended April 3, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week's upwardly-revised level.

That was a setback in the otherwise upbeat jobs recovery, and an indication the mass layoffs caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue to be felt in the world's largest economy.

Another 151,752 applications, not seasonally adjusted, were filed under a special pandemic aid program for freelance workers, about 85,000 less than the prior week.

That pushed total new claims last week to more than 925,000, but Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said the labor market is on the mend.

"Jobless claims may bounce around week to week as the recovery takes hold, but we expect they will start to decline more consistently as the economy gains momentum," she said.

The data showed the number of people receiving regular state benefits decreased slightly to just over 3.7 million in the week ended March 27, the lowest level since the crisis began nearly a year ago.

But more than 18.1 million people were receiving aid under all government programs as of the week ended March 20, according to the report.

The United States has struggled with high joblessness ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, but analysts expect the labor market to make a recovery this year as vaccinations tame the outbreak and government stimulus spending helps the economy back on its feet.

The March unemployment report released last week showed the economy adding 916,000 new positions that month and the unemployment rate dropping to six percent, taking a bite out of the 9.5 million jobs the Federal Reserve says the country has not yet recovered due to the crisis.

Related Topics

World Tame Nancy Oxford United States March April May 2020 Market All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

9 minutes ago

Militants Beheaded 12 Foreigners in Mozambique, Vi ..

5 minutes ago

MEPCO to set up power distribution centre for Rama ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

5 minutes ago

IBA files review petition in lawyers' illegal cham ..

7 minutes ago

US Weekly Jobless Claims up Over 2% as Struggle Wi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.