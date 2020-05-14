New US jobless claims slow, but still high at 2.98 mn

New US claims for unemployment benefit continued to slow in the latest week but at 2.98 million showed the coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy jobs, according to government data released Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :New US claims for unemployment benefit continued to slow in the latest week but at 2.98 million showed the coronavirus pandemic continues to destroy jobs, according to government data released Thursday.

The number of people filing for jobless benefits for the first time in the week ended May 9 decreased about 200,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said, but that was higher than analysts expectated and remained well above any week prior to the pandemic.

The new data brings the total job losses since the pandemic's arrival in mid-March to 36.5 million.