UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Legislation To Sanction Turkey For S-400, Russians For Ties With Syria - Draft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 03:20 AM

New US Legislation to Sanction Turkey for S-400, Russians for Ties with Syria - Draft

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee scheduled for next week deliberations on legislation that would penalize Turkey's government for purchasing Russian-made S-400 air defense systems and sanctions yet to be determined against Russian individuals who are engaged in defense cooperation with Syria, the panel's website said.

The bill co-sponsored by Committee's chairman James Risch is on the agenda of the meeting to be held on December 11.

The legislation obligates the US Secretary of State to prepare regularly lists of Russian individuals who "knowingly export, transfer, or otherwise provide to Syria significant financial, material, or technological support that contributes materially to the ability of the Government of Syria to acquire defense articles, defense services, and related information."

"A Russian person identified on the list... shall be subject to the same sanctions as a person included on the list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons maintained by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the Department of the Treasury," the proposed legislation reads.

The bill also declares Turkey's acquisition of the S-400 as "a significant transaction" under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act and requires the US president to impose five or more of the CAATSA sanctions on the Turkish government.

According to the draft, it should happen not later than 30 days after the date the legislation is enacted.

Earlier this week US Senators Lindsey Graham and Chris Van Hollen sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo telling him that patience with Turkey had long expired and urged the administration to apply CAATSA sanctions.

Last month Turkey started testing S-400 radars against American-made F-16 fighter jets. The S-400 systems have been supplied from Russia since mid-July and are expected to become fully operational by April 2020. The US believes that the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and pressures Ankara into removing it from service. It suspended Turkey's participation in the F-35 program in July and threatens to completely remove the country from the fifth generation stealth fighter project.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Syria Russia Turkey Same Van Ankara April July December 2020 From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

3 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

4 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

4 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

4 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

4 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.