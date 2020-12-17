New US Maritime Strategy Targets Russia, China Moves to Control Sea Lanes

The United States plans to target "aggressive moves" by China and Russia to dominate key international waterways in a maritime strategy jointly announced by the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard in a report on Thursday

"Our globally deployed naval forces interact with Chinese and Russian warships and aircraft daily. We witness firsthand their increasing sophistication and growing aggressiveness. Optimism that China and Russia might become responsible leaders contributing to global security has given way to recognition that they are determined rivals," the report dubbed "Advantage at Sea" said.

The report emphasizes the maritime domain is integral not only to the United States' security and prosperity but to those of all nations, an accompanying press release said.

The strategy commits the United States to work with allied and partner nations to project power in disputed sea lanes to deter potential adversaries, the release added.

Should fighting break out, the US will deploy attack submarines, fifth-generation aircraft, naval expeditionary forces, unmanned vehicles, and maritime raids to overwhelm enemy defenses, according to the report.