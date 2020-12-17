UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Maritime Strategy Targets Russia, China Moves To Control Sea Lanes

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:49 PM

New US Maritime Strategy Targets Russia, China Moves to Control Sea Lanes

The United States plans to target "aggressive moves" by China and Russia to dominate key international waterways in a maritime strategy jointly announced by the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The United States plans to target "aggressive moves" by China and Russia to dominate key international waterways in a maritime strategy jointly announced by the Navy, Marines and Coast Guard in a report on Thursday.

"Our globally deployed naval forces interact with Chinese and Russian warships and aircraft daily. We witness firsthand their increasing sophistication and growing aggressiveness. Optimism that China and Russia might become responsible leaders contributing to global security has given way to recognition that they are determined rivals," the report dubbed "Advantage at Sea" said.

The report emphasizes the maritime domain is integral not only to the United States' security and prosperity but to those of all nations, an accompanying press release said.

The strategy commits the United States to work with allied and partner nations to project power in disputed sea lanes to deter potential adversaries, the release added.

Should fighting break out, the US will deploy attack submarines, fifth-generation aircraft, naval expeditionary forces, unmanned vehicles, and maritime raids to overwhelm enemy defenses, according to the report.

Related Topics

Attack Russia China Vehicles United States All

Recent Stories

DP World signs MoU with Rwanda Development Board t ..

4 minutes ago

Greece to Start Receiving French Rafale Fighter Je ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan's first-ever sports anthem launched by Sp ..

17 seconds ago

Christmas cake cutting ceremony held at WASA

18 seconds ago

Trump Denies Connection to 'Potential Prosecution' ..

20 seconds ago

Sr officers of KP attends workshop on gender respo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.