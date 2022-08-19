UrduPoint.com

New US Military Aid For Ukraine Includes HIMARS Ammunition - Defense Official

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2022 | 09:26 PM

New US Military Aid for Ukraine Includes HIMARS Ammunition - Defense Official

The new US $775 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a senior defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The new US $775 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"First, we are providing additional munitions for the HIMARS system," the official told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Million

Recent Stories

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

Stocks mostly retreat over recession fears

1 minute ago
 PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

PA Speaker meets Argentine Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI ..

Minister grieves over deaths by stormy rains in DI Khan, other areas of KP

1 minute ago
 US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambus ..

US to Provide Ukraine With 40 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles - Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Relief operations started in rain affected distric ..

Relief operations started in rain affected districts: Sharjeel

1 minute ago
 Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Spor ..

Secretary Sports Punjab inspects Nishtar Park Sports Complex sports venues

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.