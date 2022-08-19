New US Military Aid for Ukraine Includes HIMARS Ammunition - Defense Official

The new US $775 million package of security assistance for Ukraine includes additional ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a senior defense official said on Friday

"First, we are providing additional munitions for the HIMARS system," the official told a briefing.