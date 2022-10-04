New US Military Aid for Ukraine Includes HIMARS, Howitzers, Artillery Rounds - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The latest US military aid package for Ukraine will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), 155mm Howitzers and 105mm artillery rounds, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"Capabilities in this package include: Four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated ammunition; 16 155mm Howitzers; 75,000 155mm artillery rounds; 500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds; 1,000 155mm rounds of Remote Anti-Armor Mine (RAAM) Systems; 16 105mm Howitzers," the Defense Department said in a statement.

In addition, the aid packaged will include 30,000 120mm mortar rounds, 200 MaxxPro Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, 200,000 rounds of small arms ammunition, obstacle emplacement equipment and claymore anti-personnel munitions, the statement said.

The equipment is part of the recently announced $625 million US contribution to Ukraine, so it can effectively meet its military needs, the statement added.

To date, the United States has committed more than $16.8 billion to the security needs of Ukraine since January.

