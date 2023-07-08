Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2023 | 12:40 AM

New US Military Aid Including Cluster Bombs Valued at $800Mln - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The new US defense assistance package for Ukraine totals $800 million worth of arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks, including cluster bombs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"This package contains critical security assistance totaling $800 million worth of arms and equipment from Department of Defense stocks," Blinken said in a statement.

This package also includes additional precision aerial munitions, munitions for multiple launch rocket systems, 155mm howitzers, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, air defense munitions, anti-tank missiles and rockets, more armored Bradley and Stryker vehicles, and other equipment, he added.

