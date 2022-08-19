New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 15 ScanEagle Drones - Defense Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A new US military aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million that is going to be announced soon will include 15 ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems amid Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We will provide 15 ScanEagle systems. So, this will give Ukraine additional ISR (Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) to conduct a better reconnaissance around the frontlines," the official said during a press briefing.