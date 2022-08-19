UrduPoint.com

New US Military Aid Package For Ukraine Includes 15 ScanEagle Drones - Defense Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 09:35 PM

New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 15 ScanEagle Drones - Defense Official

A new US military aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million that is going to be announced soon will include 15 ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems amid Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) A new US military aid package for Ukraine worth $775 million that is going to be announced soon will include 15 ScanEagle unmanned aerial systems amid Russia's special military operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Friday.

"We will provide 15 ScanEagle systems. So, this will give Ukraine additional ISR (Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) to conduct a better reconnaissance around the frontlines," the official said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Million

Recent Stories

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says 'Can't Kowtow' ..

US House Foreign Affairs Chair Says 'Can't Kowtow' to China

7 minutes ago
 Changes underway for a unified, integrated Policin ..

Changes underway for a unified, integrated Policing system in country: Amin-Ul-H ..

7 minutes ago
 UNDP's three days workshop concludes

UNDP's three days workshop concludes

7 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Inam Memon visits different rain-hit area ..

Sharjeel Inam Memon visits different rain-hit areas in Tando Jam

9 minutes ago
 Nord Stream to Be Suspended from August 31 to Sept ..

Nord Stream to Be Suspended from August 31 to September 2 for Maintenance - Gazp ..

9 minutes ago
 US Has Accountability Measures to Track Military A ..

US Has Accountability Measures to Track Military Aid Packages Sent to Ukraine - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.