New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes 50 Armored Humvees - Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The new US military aid package for Ukraine in the amount of $775 million expected to be announced soon will include 50 armored Humvee vehicles, a senior US Defense Department official said on Friday.

"This package will have an additional 50 armored high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicles or Humvees. We've already provided hundreds of these and the Ukrainians have been using them and actually also were very capable in sustaining them and maintaining them," the official said during a press briefing.