New US Military Aid Package for Ukraine Includes Long-Range Rockets - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The latest US military assistance package for Ukraine includes long-range rockets, Department of Defense spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Friday.

" The Department of Defense announced today a significant new package of security assistance for Ukraine," Ryder said.

"This includes the authorization of a presidential of security assistance valued of up to $425 million as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine security assistance initiative funds.

Ryder specified that today's announcement "includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using so effectively including Javelins anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition and conventional and long-range rockets for the US-provided HIMARS."