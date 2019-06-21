New US Military Aid Package to Ukraine Easier Option Than Dialogue - Italian Lawmaker

(@imziishan)

An option of strengthening the army is always easier than choosing a path of dialogue and peace, Gianmatteo Ferrari, a member of Italy's Lega party, told Sputnik, commenting on a US decision to allocate additional funds in military assistance to Ukraine

On Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced plans to provide $250 million to Ukraine for additional training and equipment to build the capacity of the Ukrainian army. This will bring Washington's total security assistance to Ukraine to $1.5 billion since 2014, according to the Pentagon.

"The consequences will not be positive. If you buy the weapons then you have to use them. The problem is always the same ... It is easier to arm a population than to pursue a path of dialogue and peace. But you know. The path of dialogue and peace does not do business ... weapons do," Ferrari said.

According to the lawmaker, every nation is free to spend its money as it sees fit, but it would be more useful to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people instead of strengthening the army to improve the situation in the conflict-torn country.

Jaromir Kohlicek, a member of the Delegation to the EU-Ukraine Parliamentary Association Committee at the European Parliament, in turn, suggested that US President Donald Trump, who officially started a re-election campaign earlier this week, believed that this new financial assistance to Ukraine, was "deemed to support his efforts."

"One thing is clear. No additional funding is able to bring some positive solution to Ukrainian problems. Negotiations according to Minsk agreements, honest legal reform, economic progress ... This will help to solve the Ukrainian problems," Kohlicek stressed.

According to the US Defense Department, the additional $250 million will help Ukraine to obtain more armaments and boost its naval and land capabilities. The Pentagon also said the new funds would be used to enhance the defensive capacity and survivability of Ukraine's Land and Special Operations Forces.