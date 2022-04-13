UrduPoint.com

New US Military Aid Package To Ukraine May Include Humvee Armored Vehicles - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 02:15 PM

The United States Department of Defense is considering sending to Ukraine Humvee armored vehicles alongside other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing government sources

According to the sources, the Biden administration intends to significantly scale up the amount of weapons it provides to Ukraine and, besides Humvees, it considers supplying Kiev with Mi-17 helicopters, howitzer guns, coastal defense drones and protective suits for personnel in the event of a chemical, biological or nuclear attack.

Yet the officials noted that the final composition of the aid package remains unclear as it is still requires approvals. Later, the unnamed source from the Pentagon told the Washington Post that "Russian-made helicopters would not be included."

Earlier reports of the US planning to allocate additional funds to supply Ukraine with weaponry were provided by Reuters, which said that Washington will unveil the package this Wednesday.

The anticipated aid package may bring the total amount of Washington's military assistance to Kiev since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine up to $2.45 billion, including $1.7 billion already provided.

The Washington Post also reported, citing a senior defense official, that the Pentagon is finalizing the weaponry's delivery under an $800 million security assistance package dated March 16 and a $100 million set of Javelin anti-tank missiles approved last week. The official stated that weaponry shipped to Ukraine gets into operation quickly, as "once they get into the transshipment sites, they are palletized and put on trucks, those trucks are picked up by Ukrainian armed forces and taken into Ukraine."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and supplied lethal aid to the Ukrainian military.

