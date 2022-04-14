New US Military Aid to Kiev Includes 200 M113 Vehicles, 11 Mi-17s, 500 Javelins - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) The United States will provide Ukraine with equipment including Howitzer artillery systems and Mi-17 transport helicopters as part of the Biden administration's most recent defense package, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

A list of items contained in the package includes 18 155mm Howitzers and 40,00 shells, 300 Switchblade drones, 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles, 200 M113 Armored Personnel Carriers, and 11 Mi-17 helicopters among other military equipment.

The package is the first to include Howitzer artillery systems for Ukraine, which were given specifically at the request of their government, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing.