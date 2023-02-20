UrduPoint.com

New US Military Assistance Package To Ukraine To Include HIMARS - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The new US military assistance package to Ukraine will include High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, Reuters reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said during his visit to Kiev that Ukraine will receive a new military assistance package worth $500 million, including artillery ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers.

