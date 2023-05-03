New US Military Package for Ukraine Valued at $300Mln - Blinken

The United States has authorized additional security assistance for Ukraine including heavy artillery and ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other field equipment valued at $300 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The United States has authorized additional security assistance for Ukraine including heavy artillery and ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other field equipment valued at $300 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 37th drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine valued at $300 million,"� Blinken said in a statement.

The assistance package also includes supplemental ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), howitzers, artillery and tank ammunition, and trucks and trailers for the transport of heavy equipment, the statement added.