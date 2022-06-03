UrduPoint.com

New US National Security Strategy To Underscore Importance Of Both Europe, Asia - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 11:14 PM

The Biden administration's revised national security strategy will likely emphasize both Europe and Asia as key regions to the US national interest in a major shift from the previous versions of the document following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The Biden administration's revised national security strategy will likely emphasize both Europe and Asia as key regions to the US national interest in a major shift from the previous versions of the document following the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The Russian operation in Ukraine has triggered the revisiting of the key concepts in the US security strategy, which earlier focused more on China and Asia rather than on Europe, the report said.

The new version of the document will be based on a premise that events in Europe and Asia are intricately connected and thus both regions are important, the report said.

The new strategy will likely state that neither Russia's actions in Europe nor China's in Asia can be dealt independently from each other, the report added.

The shift in the way the Biden administration understands US foreign policy priorities stems from a growing recognition of the China-Russia partnership and the willingness of Asian countries to sanction Moscow over Ukraine, according to the report.

In May, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that China is the only nation in the world that has both the intent and the capability to reshape the existing international order and rather than attempting to change China, the United States will instead seek to shape the strategic environment around it to advance its policy objectives.

