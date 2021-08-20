New US Navalny Sanctions Restrict Exports of Nuclear, Missile-Related Goods - Treasury

The latest wave of sanctions that the United States imposed on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny will restrict the export of certain Russian nuclear and missile related goods, the US Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The latest wave of sanctions that the United States imposed on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny will restrict the export of certain Russian nuclear and missile related goods, the US Treasury Department said on Friday.

"New sanctions imposed today under the CBW [Chemical and Biological Control and Warfare Elimination] Act include ... additional Department of Commerce export restrictions on nuclear and missile-related goods and technology pursuant to the Export Control Reform Act of 2018," the Treasury Department said in a notice.