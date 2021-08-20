UrduPoint.com

New US Navalny Sanctions Restrict Permanent Imports Of Certain Russian Firearms - Treasury

The new sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny will permanently restrict the import of certain Russian firearms to the US, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The new sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia in response to the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny will permanently restrict the import of certain Russian firearms to the US, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"New sanctions imposed today under the CBW Act [Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Elimination Act] include .. restrictions on the permanent imports of certain Russian firearms. New and pending permit applications for the permanent importation of firearms and ammunition manufactured or located in Russia will be subject to a policy of denial," the Treasury said in a notice on its website.

