New US North Korea-Related Sanctions Target Mokran LLC in Russia - Treasury

The United States has imposed new North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian construction company and a second North Korean business that operates in Russia, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States has imposed new North Korea-related sanctions on a Russian construction company and a second North Korean business that operates in Russia , the Treasury Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Today's action targets two entities, Mokran LLC, a Russian construction company, and Korea Cholsan General Trading Corporation, a North Korean company operating in Russia, for having engaged in, facilitated, or been responsible for the exportation of forced labor from North Korea, including exportation to generate revenue for the Government of North Korea or Workers' Party of Korea," the statement said.