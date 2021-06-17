New US-Russia START Follow-On Talks Must Have Transparency Agreement - Arms Control Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Future negotiations concerning the New START Agreement should begin with a Transparency Agreement that would oblige both sides to declare in detail their tactical nuclear stockpiles, Daryl Kimball, the Executive Director of the United States-based Arms Control Association, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday after meeting with Joe Biden that Russia and the United States are set to begin consultations on the next steps to ensuring strategic stability, following the recent extension of the New START treaty.

"New START follow-on negotiations should also address nonstrategic nuclear weapons, beginning with a transparency agreement requiring detailed declarations on tactical nuclear stockpiles, including warheads in storage," Kimball said.

"Russia is believed to possess 1,000 to 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, with many in centralized storage; the U.S. possesses a few hundred, including some 160 that are forward-deployed at five NATO bases in Europe. Making progress on tactical nuclear arms control, however, should not become a prerequisite for lower ceilings on the two sides' strategic nuclear arsenals."