New US Sanctions Against Cuba to Target Interior Ministry, Military Officials - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Biden administration will impose sanctions on Cuban military and Interior Ministry officials, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The new set of sanctions is expected to be announced later in the day and will affect a small number of individuals involved in human right abuses during the recent protests on Cuba, the report said.

The sanctions will be be imposed under the so-called Global Magnitsky Act, the report added.

The Biden administration has criticized the Cuban government for its crackdown of recent protests and threatened to sanction a number of officials as well as not allow Americans to send money to relatives in Cuba.