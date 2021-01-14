UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions Against Iran Include COVID-19 Vaccine Developer - Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

New US Sanctions Against Iran Include COVID-19 Vaccine Developer - Health Official

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Alireza Vahabzade, an adviser to Iran's minister of health, said on Wednesday that among the organizations slapped with sanctions by the United States was the developer of the first indigenous coronavirus vaccine.

The United States imposed a fresh batch of economic sanctions on Iran earlier in the day, hitting three individuals and 16 entities.

"The vaccine is beyond politics. But if a certain country says it will not buy a vaccine form the United States and wants to produce one domestically, its facility developing [the vaccine] gets sanctioned," Vahabzade said on Twitter.

Last week, Iran banned imports of COVID-19 vaccines produced in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Among the entities sanctioned by the United States was the so-called Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO). The US Department of Treasury said the organization controlled a large part of Iran's economy, including assets allegedly expropriated from political dissidents and religious minorities.

EIKO is a large organization, which includes, among other entities, the Barakat pharmaceutical group and foundation ” they have developed Iran's coronavirus vaccine COVIran. When clinical trials began in late December, the first volunteer to be administered a shot was the daughter of EIKO chairman Mohammad Mokhber, Tayyebeh.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Buy United Kingdom United States December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authorisa ..

11 seconds ago

UAE bourses end in green for fourth straight day

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Arts Society marks World Logic day

1 hour ago

14th Asian Financial Forum to run online next week

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

2 hours ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.