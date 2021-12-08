New US Sanctions Against Iran Will Not Help Achieve Diplomatic Breakthrough - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) New US sanctions against Iran are "anything but seriousness & goodwill," they will not help achieve a diplomatic breakthrough, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"Even amid #ViennaTalks, US cannot stop imposing sanctions against Iran.

Washington fails to understand that 'maximum failure' & a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive. Doubling down on sanctions won't create leverage”and is anything but seriousness & goodwill," Khatibzadeh said on Twitter.