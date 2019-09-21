New US Sanctions Against National Bank of Iran Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow considers the new US sanctions against the National Bank of Iran to be illegitimate, and intends to continue cooperation with Tehran, including in the banking sector, Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday

"We consider unilateral sanctions to be illegitimate. This will not affect our approaches to Iran. As we planned, we will continue to cooperate with Iran in the banking sector. This will have no effect [on Russia's position]," Kabulov said.