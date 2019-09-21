UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions Against National Bank Of Iran Illegitimate - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:27 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Moscow considers the new US sanctions against the National Bank of Iran to be illegitimate, and intends to continue cooperation with Tehran, including in the banking sector, Russian Foreign Ministry Second Asian Department Director Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Friday.

"We consider unilateral sanctions to be illegitimate. This will not affect our approaches to Iran. As we planned, we will continue to cooperate with Iran in the banking sector. This will have no effect [on Russia's position]," Kabulov said.

