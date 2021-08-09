UrduPoint.com

New US Sanctions Against Russia Unacceptable, Contradict Geneva Summit Spirit - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:32 PM

Moscow considers new US sanctions against Russia unacceptable and in contradiction with spirit of the Geneva summit between the two countries' presidents, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Monday

Earlier in the day, the US State Department imposed nonproliferation sanctions on three Russian organizations.

administration continues to escalate the situation artificially. Having arrogated to itself the right to judge and punish all 'the unwanted,' it again follows the path of introducing unilateral restrictions in circumvention of international law and the UN Security Council," Antonov said. "We consider this approach unacceptable and fundamentally contradicting the 'spirit of Geneva,' as well as efforts to stabilize relations between the two countries."

