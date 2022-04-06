WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The new US sanctions that are expected to be announced later this week aim to cause more uncertainty and challenges to Russia's financial system amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Russia does not have unlimited resources, especially now given the crippling sanctions we have put in place and they are going to be forced to choose between draining remaining valuable Dollar reserves or new revenue coming in or default," Psaki said during a press briefing. "(T)he biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine and obviously causing more uncertainty and challenges to their financial system is a part of that."