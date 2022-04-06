UrduPoint.com

New US Sanctions Aim To Cause Uncertainty To Russia's Financial System - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2022 | 01:40 AM

New US Sanctions Aim to Cause Uncertainty to Russia's Financial System - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The new US sanctions that are expected to be announced later this week aim to cause more uncertainty and challenges to Russia's financial system amid Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"Russia does not have unlimited resources, especially now given the crippling sanctions we have put in place and they are going to be forced to choose between draining remaining valuable Dollar reserves or new revenue coming in or default," Psaki said during a press briefing. "(T)he biggest part of our objective here is to deplete the resources that Putin has to continue his war against Ukraine and obviously causing more uncertainty and challenges to their financial system is a part of that."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Dollar Russia White House Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

1 hour ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

1 hour ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

2 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

2 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.