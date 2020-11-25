New US Sanctions May Target Key Companies of Roscosmos, Rosatom - Draft

New US sanctions may target the key companies that are part of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and nuclear energy agency Rosatom, according to the draft document developed by the US President Donald Trump's administration, as seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) New US sanctions may target the key companies that are part of the Russian space agency Roscosmos and nuclear energy agency Rosatom, according to the draft document developed by the US President Donald Trump's administration, as seen by Sputnik.

The draft lists two institutes that are among Rosatom's leading nuclear weapons research centers as well as a research institute of Roscosmos and a manufacturer of space rocket technology.

None of the Russian nuclear or space companies have been targeted by the US sanctions before. The only restriction was placed on use of Russian rockets for the launch of satellites whose data could potentially be used by the Pentagon.

The sanctions list was prepared to target 89 Chinese companies that cooperate with the military. The list may include some Russian companies as well.