New US Sanctions May Target Russian Civilian Aircraft Companies - Draft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian civilian aircraft companies may face US sanctions for the first time, under the new restrictions being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian civilian aircraft companies may face US sanctions for the first time, under the new restrictions being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik.

The document, which is being prepared by US President Donald Trump's administration, mentions more than 10 companies that are involved in manufacturing civilian aircraft, helicopter parts and aviation engines, as well as developers and suppliers of industry-specific materials and systems for the air traffic control.

The sanctions list was prepared to target 89 Chinese companies that cooperate with the military. The list may include some Russian companies as well.