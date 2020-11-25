UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions May Target Russian Civilian Aircraft Companies - Draft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 04:03 PM

New US Sanctions May Target Russian Civilian Aircraft Companies - Draft

Russian civilian aircraft companies may face US sanctions for the first time, under the new restrictions being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Russian civilian aircraft companies may face US sanctions for the first time, under the new restrictions being prepared by Washington, according to the draft list of targeted entities, as seen by Sputnik.

The document, which is being prepared by US President Donald Trump's administration, mentions more than 10 companies that are involved in manufacturing civilian aircraft, helicopter parts and aviation engines, as well as developers and suppliers of industry-specific materials and systems for the air traffic control.

The sanctions list was prepared to target 89 Chinese companies that cooperate with the military. The list may include some Russian companies as well.

Related Topics

Russia China Washington Trump Traffic May

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

7 minutes ago

EU Drug Agency Discussing Russia's Sputnik V Vacci ..

27 seconds ago

US to Withdraw 500 More Troops From Iraq Under Fre ..

29 seconds ago

Babar Azam expresses gratitude to his parents for ..

22 minutes ago

West's Actions Against Belarus Will Not Affect Mos ..

30 seconds ago

Former principal NMC Dr Mushtaq Ahmad passes away

32 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.