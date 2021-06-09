UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions On Belarus 'Coming Soon' - Ambassador-Designate

Wed 09th June 2021 | 08:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Another set of US sanctions on Belarus following the Ryanair incident in May will be introduced soon, Ambassador-Designate to Belarus Julie Fisher said in a testimony on Wednesday.

"As announced by the White House on May 28, additional sanctions are coming., and they are coming soon," Fisher said in her testimony to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

More Stories From World

