WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States ' newly announced sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov also target his wife and two daughters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"We note that today's action also applies to Mr. Kadyrov's spouse, Medni Kadyrova, and his daughters Aishat Kadyrova and Karina (aka Khadizhat) Kadyrova," Pompeo said.