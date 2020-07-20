New US Sanctions On Chechen Leader Also Apply To Kavydov's Spouse, Daughters - Pompeo
Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:08 PM
The United States' newly announced sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov also target his wife and two daughters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday
"We note that today's action also applies to Mr. Kadyrov's spouse, Medni Kadyrova, and his daughters Aishat Kadyrova and Karina (aka Khadizhat) Kadyrova," Pompeo said.