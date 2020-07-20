UrduPoint.com
New US Sanctions On Chechen Leader Also Apply To Kavydov's Spouse, Daughters - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 48 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 09:08 PM

New US Sanctions on Chechen Leader Also Apply to Kavydov's Spouse, Daughters - Pompeo

The United States' newly announced sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov also target his wife and two daughters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) The United States' newly announced sanctions against Chechen Leader Ramzan Kadyrov also target his wife and two daughters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"We note that today's action also applies to Mr. Kadyrov's spouse, Medni Kadyrova, and his daughters Aishat Kadyrova and Karina (aka Khadizhat) Kadyrova," Pompeo said.

More Stories From World

