UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions On Iran Prove US Not Ready For Dialogue - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:00 PM

New US Sanctions on Iran Prove US Not Ready for Dialogue - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) New Washington's sanctions against Iran are unprecedented, and they reduce to zero the value of Washington's previous signals that it is ready to launch dialogue with the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed on Monday sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"These new unprecedented measures show the real value of US claims of being interested in having dialogue with Iran. In fact they reduce to zero the constantly repeated signals that Washington is open and ready for dialogue. One cannot have dialogue at gunpoint, both literally and figuratively," Ryabkov told reporters.

The United States is obligated to review its policy of putting pressure on Iran, as an efficient dialogue will never be in place otherwise, Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Was ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.