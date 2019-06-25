New US Sanctions on Iran Prove US Not Ready for Dialogue - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) New Washington's sanctions against Iran are unprecedented, and they reduce to zero the value of Washington's previous signals that it is ready to launch dialogue with the middle Eastern country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

The United States imposed on Monday sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight senior commanders of Iran's Navy, Aerospace, and Ground Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

"These new unprecedented measures show the real value of US claims of being interested in having dialogue with Iran. In fact they reduce to zero the constantly repeated signals that Washington is open and ready for dialogue. One cannot have dialogue at gunpoint, both literally and figuratively," Ryabkov told reporters.

The United States is obligated to review its policy of putting pressure on Iran, as an efficient dialogue will never be in place otherwise, Ryabkov added.