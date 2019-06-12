UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New US Sanctions On Iran Target 2 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:53 PM

New US Sanctions On Iran Target 2 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

The United States imposed new sanctions against Iran, targeting two persons and one entity over their alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions against Iran, targeting two persons and one entity over their alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Treasury said the two Iraqi nationals, as well as the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad, are linked to the overseas branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, or the Qods Force.

Related Topics

Iran Company Baghdad United States

Recent Stories

Asfandyar Wali Khan voices concern over cut in hig ..

2 minutes ago

MNAs, Sardar Israr Tareen, Munwara Muneer Baloch h ..

2 minutes ago

Golunov's Case Highlights Important Issues With De ..

2 minutes ago

More than 400 arrested at Moscow police abuse marc ..

3 minutes ago

Twenty-Two Foreign Governments Have Spent Money at ..

8 minutes ago

Faculty development essential for universities: Un ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.