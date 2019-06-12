New US Sanctions On Iran Target 2 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:53 PM
The United States imposed new sanctions against Iran, targeting two persons and one entity over their alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday
The Treasury said the two Iraqi nationals, as well as the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad, are linked to the overseas branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, or the Qods Force.