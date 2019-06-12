New US Sanctions On Iran Target 2 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

The United States imposed new sanctions against Iran, targeting two persons and one entity over their alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions against Iran , targeting two persons and one entity over their alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Treasury said the two Iraqi nationals, as well as the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad, are linked to the overseas branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, or the Qods Force.